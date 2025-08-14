Game Info: Thursday, August 14 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Thursday, August 14, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (14-27, 38-71) vs. Knoxville Smokies - CHC (19-21, 51-57)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Urena (4-7, 4.93) // RHP Walker Powell (0-0, 0.00)

Game: 110 of 137 - Second Half: 42 of 69 - Home Game: 54 of 69

TV/Radio: FanDuel Sports Network West, WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, August 14 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Beer Stein Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 21 and over will receive a Trash Pandas Beer Stein presented by Cullman Parks and Recreation!

Oktoberfest Beer Package: The Trash Pandas celebrate Oktoberfest! Enhance your game day with a German beer sampling add-on, featuring five 12 oz. imports which include Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Warsteiner Dunkel, Ayinger Bavarian Pilsner, Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock, Erdinger Oktoberfest. Sampling takes place in the Biergarten behind home plate - just select your seats, then add the experience in your order summary. Click HERE for more details and to purchase your ticket.

The Bavarian Themed Solo Show: The Oktoberfest celebration at Toyota Field features a festive Bavarian twist. The Bavarian-themed Solo Show acts performed during the game will leave you mesmerized.

THIS WEEKEND:.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand Thursday night at Toyota Field against the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs). It's the fourth of five meetings between the North Division rivals this season, with the finale set for September 2-7 in Knoxville. Rocket City is 10-9 against the Smokies in 2025, including 6-5 at home. The Trash Pandas return home after back-to-back 1-5 series losses, at Columbus (August 5-10) and vs. Birmingham (July 29-August 3).

TRASH PANDAS BLANK SMOKIES AGAIN FOR BACK-TO-BACK 5-0 WINS: The Trash Pandas notched their second straight 5-0 shutout over the Knoxville Smokies, taking a 2-0 series lead at Toyota Field. Starter Mitch Farris struck out seven over six scoreless innings to extend his Southern League-leading total to 126 strikeouts, with relievers Sam Ryan and Luke Murphy finishing the club's first back-to-back shutouts of 2025. Josh Crouch's two-run single in the fourth opened the scoring, Ben Gobbel added a run in the fifth, and Oscar Colas capped the night with a two-run homer in the eighth.

PANDA PITCHING'S SCORELESS STREAK UPPED TO 20 INNINGS: Since Sunday's series finale in Columbus, Rocket City pitchers have strung together 20 straight scoreless innings. Tuesday and Wednesday's shutouts mark the Trash Pandas' first consecutive blanks since May 18-19, 2024, against these same Smokies in Kodak.

TRASH PANDAS BASEBALL HITTING THE WEST COAST: FanDuel Sports Network West will televise and stream tonight's game-the second of four Trash Pandas broadcasts in the second half of 2025. The final two air August 28 vs. Columbus and September 10 vs. Chattanooga. Produced in-house and featuring veteran voices Josh Caray and Chris Harris, each broadcast gives fans in the Angels' local TV market a unique look at Toyota Field via the FanDuel app or network.

FARRIS PACING THE SL IN STRIKEOUTS: LHP Mitch Farris leads the Southern League with 126 strikeouts over 21 outings in 2025. Farris is currently 3rd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only Coleman Crow (128, 2022), and franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-6th, 20), innings pitched (2nd, 104.1), and strikeouts (1st, 126).

CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas lead the Southern League and rank T-8th in Double-A with 27 home runs in 35 games. Oscar Colás (9), and Ben Gobbel (4) have combined for 13 of those homers.

OSCAR Putting the 'Colossal' in Colás: OF Oscar Colás has homered three times over his last five games, including his August 8 grand slam in Columbus - the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, he's been one of the league's power leaders, leading the Southern League with 11 homers in that span. Overall, Colás is T-6th in the league with 12 long balls between Birmingham and Rocket City.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CONNECTION: Trash Pandas infielder David Mershon, at 11 years old, played in the 2015 Little League World Series representing Northwood Little League in Taylors, South Carolina. David's team made history with the state's first appearance since 1950. After going 4-0 to win the Southeast Region Tournament, Northwood opened its Williamsport run with a 7-1 victory over Rhode Island, marking the first-ever LLWS win for a South Carolina team. They then dropped a nail-biter to Pennsylvania, 9-8, sending them to the elimination bracket. A 4-3 loss to Kentucky ended their run, but their debut left a lasting mark as one of the most memorable youth baseball moments in South Carolina history.

SAM'S ROLLING THROUGH STARTS LIKE FRESH PASTA DOUGH: LHP Sam Aldegheri has been on a roll lately, delivering four consecutive quality starts and five in his last six outings since July 2. The Verona, Italy native has gone 4-1 over that stretch with a 1.46 ERA (6 ER/37.0 IP), 13 walks, and 30 strikeouts. His 1.46 ERA ranks 2nd in the Southern League and T-5th across all of Double-A. Aldegheri ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-8th, 19), innings pitched (3rd, 103.2), strikeouts (10th, 91), and ERA (10th, 3.91).

WALBERT IS IN HIS UREÑA OF EXCELLENCE: RHP Walbert Urena ranks among the league leaders in games started (T-1st, 21), innings pitched (4th, 102.1), and complete games (T-1st, 1).

FEELING CALABREEZY IN ROCKET CITY: OF David Calabrese is back in his fourth stint in Rocket City since 2023, and is now 4th on the all-time list in games played for the Trash Pandas with 209. He sits behind Orlando Martinez (296), Tucker Flint (244), and Bryce Teodosio (230).

MURPHY MAKES HIS MARK: RHP Luke Murphy, back for his second stint in Rocket City in 2025, tossed a scoreless inning in Friday's game to extend his franchise-record 113 appearances from 2022-2025. The Vanderbilt product also ranks 3rd in team history with 10 wins, is tied for first with 21 holds, and sits T-3rd (with Eric Torres) with 161 strikeouts.

COSMIC SHAKEUP: 26 ROSTER MOVES MADE IN AUGUST: ON August 6, RHP Luke Murphy and RHP Kenyon Yovan were transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake, OF David Calabrese returned from High-A Tri-City, RHP Bryce Osmond was reinstated from the 60-day IL, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was moved from BCA to the Development List. LHP AJ Block, RHP Endrys Briceno, INF Evan Edwards, and C Jaxx Groshans were released.

On August 2, the Angels made 16 roster moves affecting Rocket City, highlighted by the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzman, and OF Nelson Rad a to Triple-A Salt Lake. OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White went to the 60-day IL, while RHP Sean Poppen was released. OF Korey Holland joined from Salt Lake, and seven players came from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.







