Career Night from McCabe Sends Columbus to 9-5 Win

August 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - David McCabe drilled a pair of three-run home runs and drove in seven runs in an offensive showcase that drove the Columbus Clingstones (20-21, 46-61) to a 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (18-23, 60-50) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: McCabe opened the scoring for the second-straight night game with an RBI double in the first inning. Biloxi tied the game on a wild pitch in the first inning. An RBI fielder's choice from Patrick Clohisy gave the Clingstones the lead back in the second inning and Columbus added to it with an RBI double from Jim Jarvis. A three-run blast (8) from McCabe shot Columbus out to a 6-1 lead. In his next at bat in the fourth inning, McCabe drilled another three-run home run (9) to give Columbus a 9-1 lead. Biloxi would score the next four runs but never threaten Columbus the rest of the way.

Key Contributors: McCabe (3-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI) headlined the night while Clohisy (2-for-5, RBI, SB) and Jarvis (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) added offense for Columbus. For Biloxi, Blake Burke (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) cut the deficit to four runs with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Notable: McCabe set a new career high with seven RBIs, surpassing his previous mark of four, achieved twice - most recently on June 11, 2023, with High-A Rome. Columbus holds the top two RBI performances in the league this season, with Ethan Workinger's league-best eight RBIs on May 1 vs. Biloxi and McCabe's seven ranking second. 36-year-old veteran Brian Moran posted a new career-high 4.1 innings on the mound in a spot start for Columbus in his 541st career game.

Next Game (Thursday, August 14): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Lucas Braun (4-4, 4.12 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alexander Cornielle (4-6, 3.56 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 19): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from August 14, 2025

Career Night from McCabe Sends Columbus to 9-5 Win - Columbus Clingstones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.