Calvin Harris Three-Run Home Run Lifts Barons to a 6-3 Win over the Blue Wahoos

Published on August 18, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







With the game tied at 3-3, Calvin Harris blasted a three-run home run as the Birmingham Barons won 6-3 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,657 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the Barons trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Birmingham scored four runs to tie and take the lead. The Barons' bullpen pitched six scoreless innings and was key in the Barons' road win.

Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched 3.0 innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. The hard-throwing right-hander had a 3-1 record with the Barons with a 0.89 ERA after getting called up from Winston-Salem (A+), but in his last five starts, McDougal has a 0-0 record with a 7.15 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched. Tyler Schweitzer (5-0, 0.00) gets the win in relief, going 4.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and no walks. Schweitzer hasn't given up an earned run in 32.2 innings with the Barons. Mark McLaughlin pitched the eighth inning, getting a strikeout. He holds a 0.50 ERA on the season. Closer Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth, earning his seventh save of the season, pitching one inning with a strikeout.

Pensacola took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Ryan Ignoffo. The Blue Wahoos led 2-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Fenwick Trimble singles on a line drive to right field, scoring Jared Serna, and Pensacola led 3-0. In the top of the fourth inning with two outs, DJ Gladney reached on a fielding error, scoring Sam Antonacci and Caden Connor. The Barons trimmed the Blue Wahoos' lead to 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, DJ Gladney's RBI single to left field scored Wilfred Veras to tie the game at 3-3. Harris followed with his three-run bomb over the right field fence, scoring Braden Montgomery and Gladney. The Barons took the 6-3 lead. The Barons' bullpen got the last 15 straight outs to close out the game.

For the Barons, Montgomery had two hits, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Antonacci had a hit, a run scored, a walk, and two stolen bases. Gladney had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Veras had hit, a run scored, and a stolen base. The Barons had six stolen bases in the game. William Bergolla stole his 32nd base of the season.

The Barons return home to Regions Field on Tuesday as they take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.