Columbus Clingstones' David McCabe Named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and La-Z-Boy proudly announce that INF David McCabe has been named the inaugural La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week for August 12-17.

McCabe, 25, turned in a landmark series from August 12-17 at Biloxi, hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs for a 1.610 OPS. He set two career highs during the stretch, driving in seven runs on August 13 and drawing four walks on August 15. His 15 RBIs led all Minor League hitters for the week.

McCabe, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2022 out of UNC Charlotte, has batted .286 with 23 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, and an .813 OPS across 105 games with Columbus. He ranks among Southern League leaders in doubles (T-2, 23), OPS (3rd, .813), extra-base hits (3rd, 34), walks (5th, 58), hits (6th, 106), batting average (6th, .286), and RBIs (8th, 52).

The Clingstones return home for a pivotal six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beginning Tuesday, August 19, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







