Barons Get Another Big Offensive Night in 7-5 Win over the Blue Wahoos

August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons came into this road series with two shutout losses at home. Still, the offense has turned it around, as they had 16 hits and went on to win 7-5 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,122 fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday night. In the two wins, the Barons have 37 hits in two games and have scored 20 runs in these two games, as they could only score three runs in the last three games against Chattanooga at Regions Field.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts. Dalton Roach (3-0, 3.29) gets the win in relief as he goes 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts. Adyson Coffee pitched one inning, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and no walks. Mark McLaughlin came in and pitched the eighth inning, not giving up any hits or runs with a strikeout. Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth inning and got his sixth save of the season. Schoenle has a 1.29 ERA this season, giving up one hit, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout in one inning.

In the top of the second inning, the Barons struck first in the game. DJ Gladney homered over the center field fence, his fifth home run of the season and his second home run in a row, and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, Jacob Burke singled to center field, and William Bergolla sacrificed a bunt, moving Burke to center field. Sam Antonacci singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Burke. With an Antonacci stolen base, Wilfred Veras follows with a single to right field, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons led 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Matthew Etzel triples, scoring Kemp Anderman. Ryan Ignoffo doubled to score Etzel, and the Barons still led 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Braden Montgomery walked. Gladney doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Montgomery, and the Barons led 5-2. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Dub Gleed homered with a man on and the Barons led 5-4. In the top of the ninth inning, William Bergolla singled on an infield ground ball. Antonacci was hit by a pitch. Connor singles on a ground ball to center field, scoring Bergolla. Veras walked. Montgomery singles on a ground ball to right field scoring Antonacci, and the Barons led 7-4. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Ignoffo hit a solo home run, but that was as close as the Blue Wahoos could get.

For the Barons, Connor had four hits, with an RBI and a run scored. Bergolla had three hits with a run scored. Gladney had two hits and three RBI and a run scored. Montgomery had two hits with an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Antonacci had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.







