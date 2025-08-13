Clutch Calabrese, Dominant Arms Lead 5-0 Win over Smokies

August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - In his return to Toyota Field, centerfielder David Calabrese delivered a pair of clutch two-out RBI singles, helping the Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-27, 37-71) shut out the Knoxville Smokies (19-20, 51-56) 5-0 in Tuesday's series opener. Four Rocket City pitchers combined to allow just three hits while striking out 14 in the club's fourth shutout of the season.

Starter George Klassen (W, 4-10) navigated early trouble, stranding two runners in the first and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second before retiring nine straight. That stretch gave the Trash Pandas time to take the lead in the fourth, when Calabrese plated Oscar Colas with his first RBI single before scoring himself on a Myles Emmerson hit.

Rocket City doubled the lead in the fifth after the first three batters reached and reliever Chase Watkins balked in two runs. Klassen finished his night with 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, four walks, and fanning five for his first win since July 18.

Rocket City added an insurance run in the seventh. Ryan Nicholson led off with a walk against Johzan Oquendo, who left the game moments later with an apparent injury. Reliever AJ Puckett entered and promptly allowed a single to Colas. Two outs later, Calabrese delivered again, lining his second two-out RBI single of the night to push the lead to 5-0.

The bullpen slammed the door as Kenyon Yovan tossed two scoreless frames with three strikeouts, Luke Murphy struck out the side in the eighth, and Samy Natera Jr. matched him in the ninth. Colas, Gobbel, and Calabrese all notched two-hit nights, with Colas adding a double. Rocket City out-hit Knoxville 10-3 and evened the season series at 9-9.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will be back in action on Wednesday night for game two of a six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Mitch Farris (1-8, 4.85) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Antonio Santos (3-4, 2.02) for Columbus. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, August 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

North Alabama Colleges Night: Presented by UAH, the Trash Pandas welcome representation from local colleges, Jacksonville State, Calhoun Community College, Athens State, Alabama A&M, and Troy University.

Thursday - Throwback Thursday $3 beer specials, Beer Stein Giveaway for first 1,000 (21+), Oktoberfest beer sampling, and Bavarian-themed entertainment.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 13, 2025

Clutch Calabrese, Dominant Arms Lead 5-0 Win over Smokies - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.