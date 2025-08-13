Trash Pandas Blank Smokies Again for Back-To-Back 5-0 Wins

August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - For the second straight night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-27, 38-71) shut out the Knoxville Smokies (19-21, 51-57) by a 5-0 score, grabbing a 2-0 series lead at Toyota Field. Rocket City starter Mitch Farris (W, 2-8) struck out seven to push his Southern League-best total to 126 over 21 outings this season.

Farris worked 6.0 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and three walks before turning it over to Sam Ryan (2.0 scoreless) and Luke Murphy (perfect ninth) to complete the club's first back-to-back shutouts of 2025. Going back to Sunday, Rocket City hurlers have not surrendered a run over their last 20 innings.

Rocket City broke through in the fourth when Ryan Nicholson and Oscar Colas drew leadoff walks. After two quick outs, Josh Crouch delivered a clutch two-run single to right to give the Pandas a 2-0 lead. In the fifth, Ben Gobbel doubled, advanced on David Mershon's bunt single, and scored on an errant throw to first to make it 3-0. Colas sealed the win in the eighth with a two-run, opposite-field homer to left - his 12th of the year and 11th as a Trash Panda.

Nicholson reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, while Gobbel went 2-for-4 with two doubles. The consecutive shutouts are Rocket City's first since May 18-19, 2024, against these same Smokies in Kodak.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will be back in action on Wednesday night for game two of a six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Walbert Urena (4-7, 4.93) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Walker Powell (0-0, 0.00) for Knoxville. Fans on the West Coast can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network West, while all others can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, August 14 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Beer Stein Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 21 and over will receive a Trash Pandas Beer Stein presented by Cullman Parks and Recreation!

Oktoberfest Beer Package: The Trash Pandas celebrate Oktoberfest! Enhance your game day with a German beer sampling add-on, featuring five 12 oz. imports which include Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Warsteiner Dunkel, Ayinger Bavarian Pilsner, Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock, Erdinger Oktoberfest. Sampling takes place in the Biergarten behind home plate - just select your seats, then add the experience in your order summary. Click HERE for more details and to purchase your ticket.

The Bavarian Themed Solo Show: The Oktoberfest celebration at Toyota Field features a festive Bavarian twist. The Bavarian-themed Solo Show acts performed during the game will leave you mesmerized.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.