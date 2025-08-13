Game Info: Wednesday, August 13 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (13-27, 37-71) vs. Knoxville Smokies - CHC (19-20, 51-56)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Mitch Farris (1-8, 4.85) // RHP Antonio Santos (3-4, 2.02)

Game: 109 of 137 - Second Half: 41 of 69 - Home Game: 53 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, August 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

North Alabama Colleges Night: Presented by UAH, the Trash Pandas welcome representation from local colleges, Jacksonville State, Calhoun Community College, Athens State, Alabama A&M and Troy University,

THIS WEEK:.

Thursday - Throwback Thursday $3 beer specials, Beer Stein Giveaway for first 1,000 (21+), Oktoberfest beer sampling, and Bavarian-themed entertainment.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand Wednesday night at Toyota Field against the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs). It's the fourth of five meetings between the North Division rivals this season, with the finale set for September 2-7 in Knoxville. Rocket City is 9-9 against the Smokies in 2025, including 5-5 at home. The Trash Pandas return home after back-to-back 1-5 series losses, at Columbus (August 5-10) and vs. Birmingham (July 29-August 3).

CLUTCH CALABRESE, DOMINANT ARMS LEAD 5-0 WIN OVER SMOKIES: CF David Calabrese drove in three runs with two clutch two-out singles as the Rocket City Trash Pandas blanked the Knoxville Smokies 5-0 in Tuesday's series opener at Toyota Field. George Klassen tossed five scoreless innings for his first win since July 18, and four Rocket City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout. Oscar Colas, Ben Gobbel, and Calabrese each had two hits as the Trash Pandas evened the season series at 9-9.

THE LEAGUE'S STRIKEOUT LEADER IS ON THE HILL: LHP Mitch Farris makes his 21st appearance and 20th start this season and leads the Southern League with 119 strikeouts in 2025. Farris is currently 3rd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only Coleman Crow (128, 2022), and franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-7th, 19), innings pitched (8th, 98.1), and strikeouts (1st, 119).

CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas lead the Southern League and rank 9th in Double-A with 26 home runs in 32 games. Oscar Colás (8), and Ben Gobbel (4) have combined for 12 of those homers.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CONNECTION: Trash Pandas infielder David Mershon, at 11 years old, played in the 2015 Little League World Series representing Northwood Little League in Taylors, South Carolina. David's team made history with the state's first appearance since 1950. After going 4-0 to win the Southeast Region Tournament, Northwood opened their Williamsport run with a 7-1 victory over Rhode Island, marking the first-ever LLWS win for a South Carolina team. They then dropped a nail-biter to Pennsylvania, 9-8, sending them to the elimination bracket. A 4-3 loss to Kentucky ended their run, but their debut left a lasting mark as one of the most memorable youth baseball moments in South Carolina history.

COLÁS PUTTING THE 'COLOSSAL' IN COLÁS: OF Oscar Colás' went deep in back-to-back games, August 8-9, highlighted by his August 8 grand slam in Columbus - the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, he's been one of the league's power leaders, leading the Southern League with 10 homers in that span. Overall, Colás is T-8th in the league with 11 long balls between Birmingham and Rocket City.

SAM'S ROLLING THROUGH STARTS LIKE FRESH PASTA DOUGH: LHP Sam Aldegheri has been on a roll lately, delivering four consecutive quality starts and five in his last six outings since July 2. The Verona, Italy native has gone 4-1 over that stretch with a 1.46 ERA (6 ER/37.0 IP), 13 walks, and 30 strikeouts. His 1.46 ERA ranks 2nd in the Southern League and T-5th across all of Double-A. Aldegheri ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-7th, 19), innings pitched (2nd, 103.2), strikeouts (10th, 91), and ERA (10th, 3.91).

WALBERT IS IN HIS UREÑA OF EXCELLENCE: RHP Walbert Urena has a 3.00 ERA (9 ER/27.0 IP) over his last five starts since July 9. Urena ranks among the league leaders in games started (T-1st, 21), innings pitched (3rd, 102.1), and complete games (T-1st, 1).

FEELING CALABREEZY IN ROCKET CITY: OF David Calabrese is back in his fourth stint in Rocket City since 2023, and is now 4th on the all-time list in games played for the Trash Pandas with 208. He sits behind Orlando Martinez (296), Tucker Flint (244), and Bryce Teodosio (230).

MURPHY MAKES HIS MARK: RHP Luke Murphy, back for his second stint in Rocket City in 2025, tossed a scoreless inning in Friday's game to extend his franchise-record 112 appearances from 2022-2025. The Vanderbilt product also ranks 3rd in team history with 10 wins, is tied for first with 21 holds, and sits 5th with 159 strikeouts.

COSMIC SHAKEUP: 26 ROSTER MOVES MADE IN AUGUST: On August 6, RHP Luke Murphy and RHP Kenyon Yovan were transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake. OF David Calabrese rejoins the team from High-A Tri-City, RHP Bryce Osmond was reinstated from the 60-day Injured List, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was transferred from BCA and placed on the Development List. In corresponding moves, LHP AJ Block, RHP Endrys Briceno, INF Evan Edwards, and C Jaxx Groshans were unconditionally released.

On August 2, the Angels announced 16 roster moves that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday. Headlining the changes were the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzma n, and OF Nelson Rada to Triple-A Salt Lake. On the injury front, OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White were placed on the 60-day Injured List. The Angels gave an unconditional release to RHP Sean Poppen. Joining the Trash Pandas from Triple-A Salt Lake is OF Korey Holland, while seven players were added from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.







