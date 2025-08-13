Shuckers LHP Tate Kuehner Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Tate Kuehner has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. The Shuckers active roster now stands at 27 players.

Kuehner finishes his time with the Shuckers among the Southern League leaders in ERA (3rd, 2.50), innings pitched (4th, 100.2), strikeouts (5th, 112), opponents' average (8th, .224) and WHIP (10th, 1.32).

