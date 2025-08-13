Manfredi Ties Season-High with 3.0 Shutout Innings in Shuckers Loss to Clingstones

August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Mark Manfredi

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Mark Manfredi(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (60-50, 19-22) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (46-61, 20-21), 9-5, at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The two teams combined for 14 runs, 18 hits, eight extra-base hits and eight walks, with all 14 runs scoring before the sixth inning.

David McCabe got the Clingstones on the board in the first inning with an RBI double to center, making it 1-0. The Shuckers tied the game in the bottom of the inning when a wild pitch allowed Garrett Spain to score from third. The Clingstones then exploded for five runs in the second on an RBI fielder's choice from Patrick Clohisy, an RBI double from Jim Jarvis and a three-run home run from David McCabe, making it 6-1. McCabe struck again in the fourth with his second home run of the game, a three-run shot to left-center, making it 9-1. The Shuckers fought back in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Matthew Wood and an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas in the fifth, making it 9-3. Later in the fifth inning, Blake Burke made it 9-5 with a two-RBI 107-MPH line-drive double off the wall in right-center.

Rolddy Muńoz (2-2) earned the win for the Clingstones while Nate Peterson (6-6) took the loss for the Shuckers. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi tied his season-high with 3.0 shutout innings and four strikeouts and Kaleb Bowman struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth. Garrett Spain (2-for-4) earned the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers return to action on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Alexander Cornielle (4-6, 3.56) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Lucas Braun (4-4, 4.12) for the Clingstones. Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will celebrate and honor first responders with First Responders Night. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

