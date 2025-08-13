Clingstones Drop Walk-Off Thriller to Biloxi 7-6
August 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS., - The Columbus Clingstones (19-21, 45-61) jumped out to an early lead but fell 7-6 to the Biloxi Shuckers (18-22, 60-49) on a walk-off RBI single by Cooper Pratt in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park.
Decisive Plays: A two-run double by David McCabe gave Columbus an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI single from Cooper Pratt cut the Stones lead in half in the third inning. A solo home run (7) from McCabe gave Columbus its two-run lead back briefly in the fourth before Matthew Wood made it 3-2 with a solo home run in the home half. A solo home run by Garrett Spain tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. Cal Conley gave Columbus the lead again with an RBI double in the seventh, but Biloxi battled back with another solo blast from Spain and a two-run shot from Pratt.
Down 6-4 entering the ninth, Ethan Workinger clobbered a solo home run (15) to make it 6-5 and Conley tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI single. Columbus had runners at first and third and nobody out but failed to score the go-ahead run. In the bottom of the ninth, Pratt drove in Spain to send Biloxi to a walk-off 7-6 win.
Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Workinger (1-for-4, HR, RBI), supplied the power while Conley (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) delivered clutch hits. For Biloxi, Pratt posted a 4-RBI game while Spain (2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Wood (1-for-4, HR, RBI) also homered.
Notable: Columbus lost in walk-off fashion for the fifth time this season. Workinger recorded his eighth home run against Biloxi this season. Conley posted his third multi-RBI game of the season.
Next Game (Wednesday, August 13): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Landon Harper (3-6, 3.65 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Tate Kuehner (7-5, 2.50 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 19): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
