Murray Promoted to Triple-A, Garcia, DeBerry Added, Root to IL for Shuckers

August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions prior to today's series opener against the Knoxville Smokies;

- INF/OF Ethan Murray has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville

- SS/OF Eduardo Garcia, RHP Jaron DeBerry promoted from High-A Wisconsin

- RHP Bayden Root placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of August 4

Garcia has been assigned No. 6, DeBerry has been assigned No. 20. DeBerry is set to make his Double-A debut on Wednesday against the Smokies as the scheduled starting pitcher. The active roster now stands at 27 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.