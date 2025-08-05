Tuesday's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions
August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 7, starting at 4:05pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.
Montgomery will host Pensacola through Sunday, August 10. There are still tickets available.
Southern League Stories from August 5, 2025
- Wet Field Conditions Postpone Trash Pandas, Clingstones in Columbus - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Tuesday's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions - Montgomery Biscuits
- Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed in Montgomery - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Murray Promoted to Triple-A, Garcia, DeBerry Added, Root to IL for Shuckers - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.