Tuesday's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions

August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 7, starting at 4:05pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

Montgomery will host Pensacola through Sunday, August 10. There are still tickets available.







Southern League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.