Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed in Montgomery
August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Tuesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to wet grounds at Riverwalk Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 4:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Wednesday's game will be played as scheduled at 6:35 p.m. CT. A live audio broadcast begins at 4:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
