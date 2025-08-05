Boeve Homers as Part of Multi-Hit Effort in Shuckers Loss to Smokies

August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve at bat

KNOXVILLE, TN - Despite a late home run from Mike Boeve, the Biloxi Shuckers (56-47, 14-20) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (49-52, 17-16), 5-4, in the series opener at Covenant Health Park on Tuesday night in the franchise's first-ever game in Knoxville. Despite the loss, former Tennessee Volunteer Blake Burke reached base three times in his first game back in Knoxville since game three of the 2024 NCAA Knoxville Super Regional against Evansville.

In the second, Jaylen Palmer gave the Smokies an early 2-0 lead with a two-RBI triple down the left field line. In the third, the Shuckers tied the game on an RBI single from Cooper Pratt and a sacrifice fly from Matthew Wood, scoring Mike Boeve from third. The Shuckers took the lead in the fourth with an RBI single from Luis Lara into center, but a Pedro Ramirez RBI single in the bottom of the inning tied the game at three. The game remained tied until the seventh when Mike Boeve lifted his fifth home run of the year to right, giving the Shuckers a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the inning, an error on a pickoff to first scored Pedro Ramirez from third and an RBI single later in the plate appearance from Reivaj Garcia gave the Smokies a 5-4 lead.

Tyler Santana (3-4) earned the win for the Smokies while Mark Manfredi (3-1) took the loss for the Shuckers and Brad Depperman earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth. At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Mike Boeve (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Zach Peek starred out of the bullpen with four strikeouts over 2.1 innings and stranded two inherited runners.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. at Covenant Health Park. Jaron DeBerry is set to make his Double-A debut with the Shuckers against Grant Kipp (6-3, 3.38) for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m.

