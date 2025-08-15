Six Extra-Base Hits, Rally Parrot Lift Shuckers to Wild 14-8 Comeback Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jheremy Vargas

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jheremy Vargas(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - Despite deficits of 6-1 and 8-3, the Biloxi Shuckers (61-50, 19-23) scored 11 unanswered runs in a wild 14-8 comeback win over the Columbus Clingstones (46-62, 20-22) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The game featured 22 runs, the most in a game in Biloxi since 2022, 20 hits, 13 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Clingstones took an early lead in the first inning with a two-run home run from David McCabe, making it 2-0. The Shuckers struck back in the second with an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas, making it 2-1. In the third, the Clingstones expanded the lead to 6-1 with back-to-back RBI doubles from Jim Jarvis and Lisandro Espinoza and a two-run home run from Adam Zebrowski. The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the inning when an error on a stolen base allowed Cooper Pratt to score from third and an RBI double from Zavier Warren made it 6-3. David McCabe made it 8-3 in the fourth with a two-RBI double to right.

The comeback started in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run from Matthew Wood, an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. and a two-RBI single from Jheremy Vargas, making it 8-8 in front of a perched parrot brought by a fan in right field. The Shuckers took the lead in the sixth with Blake Burke's third home run of the year, a 352-foot blast to left, making it 9-8. The Shuckers added on the seventh with a two-RBI single from Jheremy Vargas and a three-run shot from Cooper Pratt, making it 14-8. Raúl Alcantara (1-1) earned the win while LJ McDonough (2-2) took the loss for the Clingstones.

Luis Lara (2-for-3), Zavier Warren (2-for-5) and Jheremy Vargas (3-for-5) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers, and all nine starters reached base at least once. The Shuckers bullpen also starred with 5.0 shutout innings, one hit and seven strikeouts.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. K.C. Hunt (7-7, 4.82) is set to start for the Shuckers against Drue Hackenberg (1-6, 8.31) for the Clingstones. The Shuckers will host their annual Fight Like A Shucker Night in partnership with the Heart of a Shucker Cancer Initiative at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game, with proceeds benefiting cancer research. After the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday. Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Jared Daws will perform throughout the night at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.