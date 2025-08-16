Wahoos Wait out Rain, Coley Comes Through in 2-1 Win

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Mark Coley II

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A clutch home run and a dominant appearance out of the bullpen gave the Pensacola Blue Wahoos a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on a rainy Friday night in downtown Pensacola.

Mark Coley II came up big for the Blue Wahoos, launching a solo home run over the left field wall to give Pensacola the lead in the bottom of the seventh.

"I was just trying to get the head out, be more on time," Coley said of his second home run of the year. "First at-bat, I was kind of late, so just adjustments again, catch everything out in front."

Coley was certainly on time, pulling a breaking ball from Birmingham's Jordan Mikel (L, 2-2) 111 mph down the left field line to give the Blue Wahoos their first lead of the series after three lopsided losses to start the week.

Birmingham struck first for the fourth time in four games, scratching across a run on an RBI single from Mario Camilletti to score Braden Montgomery in the second inning.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr turned in a solid 4.2 innings for the Blue Wahoos, allowing one earned run while striking out three hitters. Ortiz-Mayr exited the game in the fifth with the bases loaded, but right-hander Jesse Bergin escaped the jam after inducing a groundball to second of the bat of DJ Gladney.

After the end of the fifth inning, the game entered a 34-minute rain delay with Birmingham leading 1-0.

Left-hander Justin King took the mound for the Blue Wahoos to begin the sixth inning coming out of the delay, striking out the side in order.

Birmingham's Riley Gowens hurled 5.0 innings of shutout, one-hit baseball, including five strikeouts on 67 pitches. Though the Barons starter warmed up after the delay, the length of the break caused an early end to his night.

Ryan Ignoffo tied things up in the bottom of the sixth at one apiece for the Blue Wahoos, sending a ground ball by the glove of a diving Jason Matthews at third base, allowing Kemp Alderman to score from second.

After King was removed with an apparent injury, Nigel Belgrave (W, 5-1) entered on short notice and had a strong outing for the Blue Wahoos. With 3.0 innings of shutout relief, Belgrave earned the win after striking out four Barons on the way to the Blue Wahoos' 57th win of the year.

Pensacola's win keeps their division lead of 2.0 games intact, as second-place Montgomery defeated Chattanooga 2-0 Friday night.

The Blue Wahoos and Barons will square off Saturday night in what is projected to be a battle of highly touted left-handers. Thomas White (1-1, 2.05 ERA), the number one prospect in the Marlins organization, will make the start for Pensacola against Birmingham's Shane Murphy (8-4, 1.32 ERA) with a 6:05 first pitch.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Prior to Friday's game, left fielder Matthew Etzel packed his equipment and headed to Triple-A Jacksonville after playing in three games for the Blue Wahoos. He was acquired on July 29 in a trade between the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Marlins catcher and former Blue Wahoo Nick Fortes.

--- While fans waited for gates to open, they were entertained by a stilt walker and seven flamethrower performers from the Sol Flame group.

--- During the game, the Blue Wahoos honored long-time gameday employee, Willa Silas, who received the MLB Home Run Service Award. Each team in MLB and Minor League Baseball can twice yearly recognize someone on their gameday staff who embodies the values of going above and beyond for care and service. Silas is a well-known member of the team's gameday staff.

--- There were eight different groups in attendance on Friday, led by a 250-member group from Warrior Legacy Ranch in a seating bowl section, plus another 200-plus from Navy Federal, who were situated on the Publix Party Porch in right field.

Written by Willie Phaler

