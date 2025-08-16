Shuckers Fall to Clingstones on Fight Like a Shucker Night

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (61-51, 19-24) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (47-62, 21-22), 10-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The game was the team's annual Shuckers Fight Like a Shucker Night, with specialty jerseys auctioned off during the game in support of those fighting against cancer.

The Clingstones struck first for the fourth straight game with a three-run home run from Ethan Workinger in the first inning, making it 3-0. The Shuckers fought back in the bottom half of the inning with a bases-loaded walk from Matthew Wood and a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren, making it 3-2, The game remained a one-run game until the fifth, when the Clingstones extended the lead to 7-2 with a three-RBI bases-loaded double from Ethan Workinger and an RBI single to left from Drew Compton. An RBI single from Matthew Wood in the sixth made it 7-3. Drew Compton scored the final runs for the Clingstones in the ninth with a three-run home run to left, making it 10-3. Drue Hackenberg (2-6) earned the win while K.C. Hunt (7-8) took the loss. Ian Mejia also earned his first save of the season.

At the plate, Garrett Spain (2-for-5), Cooper Pratt (2-for-5), Blake Burke (2-for-4) and Luis Lara (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Lara's multi-hit performance marked his team-leading 30 th of the season. Bladimir Restituyo also recorded a season-high with two outfield assists in left, ending the sixth and seventh innings at the plate. Out of the bullpen, Travis MacGregor tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Kaleb Bowman recorded 2.0 shutout innings.

The series continues on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Brett Wichrowski (1-5, 3.41) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Brett Sears (5-3, 3.26) for the Clingstones. The Shuckers will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for a nutty night of baseball, including specialty jerseys and caps. The Malmö Oat Milkers return as the funnest and maybe weirdest alter ego game of the season. The Shuckers will also celebrate sports on the Gulf Coast with Girls Sports Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers 10th Anniversary season drawstring bag. The Shuckers will also honor the Open Doors Coalition with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

