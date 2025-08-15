Clingstones Announce 2026 Schedule - Opening Day at Synovus Park April 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Columbus Clingstones have released their home schedule for the 2026 Southern League season. The Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate will open its second season at Synovus Park - and mark the 100th anniversary of its historic home venue - on Friday, April 3, against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

A Centennial Season at Synovus Park

The 2026 campaign will celebrate the centennial anniversary of Golden Park, now Synovus Park, which first hosted baseball in 1926.

The year-long celebration will include special giveaways, commemorative theme nights, and fan events honoring the ballpark's rich history.

"The inaugural season at Synovus Park has been nothing short of amazing," said General Manager Pete Laven. "Planning has already begun for 2026, and we can't wait to share with our fans what we have in store to celebrate not only the second season of Clingstones baseball but also the centennial season of our historic ballpark."

Key Schedule Highlights

The 138-game season features 69 home dates across 12 homestands, bringing every Southern League team to Columbus at least once.

Multiple Visits

Montgomery Biscuits - April 28-May 3, August 18-23

Pensacola Blue Wahoos - June 9-14, September 1-6

Biloxi Shuckers - April 14-19, August 4-9

Rocket City Trash Pandas - June 23-28, July 28-August 2

Single-Visit Opponents

Chattanooga Lookouts - April 3-5 (Opening Weekend)

Knoxville Smokies - May 12-17

Birmingham Barons - July 7-12

Notable Home Dates

Easter Sunday - April 5 vs. Chattanooga

Armed Forces Day - May 16 vs. Knoxville

Labor Day Weekend - September 4-6 vs. Pensacola

Additional Information

Game times and the full promotional calendar will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are available now.

For more information, visit www.clingstones.com.







