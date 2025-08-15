Colas, Holland Go Deep Twice, But Walks Doom Pandas

Published on August 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - After opening the series with back-to-back shutouts, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-28, 38-72) dropped a wild one on Thursday night, falling 8-6 to the Knoxville Smokies (20-21, 52-57) at Toyota Field. Despite out-hitting Knoxville 10-6, Rocket City's downfall came in the form of free passes-seven of the Smokies' eight runs reached via a walk or hit by pitch.

Starting pitcher Walbert Ureña (L, 4-8) struggled with command from the start, walking the first three batters of the game. He struck out the next two but issued a bases-loaded walk to Reivaj Garcia, forcing in the game's first run. After 30 pitches (14 strikes), Ureña was lifted for Nick Jones, who surrendered a grand slam to Pablo Aliendo for a quick 5-0 Knoxville lead. Ureña's final line: 2/3 of an inning, four runs allowed on four walks with two strikeouts.

Oscar Colas quickly put Rocket City on the board with a two-run blast off the right-field scoreboard in the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to 5-2. But the Smokies added three more in the third inning-again aided by four walks, a hit batsman, and an error-to extend their lead to 8-2.

From there, the Trash Pandas' bullpen was lights-out. Dylan Phillips, in his second Rocket City outing, allowed just one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings. Camden Minacci followed with two shutout frames, and Roman Phansalkar tossed a scoreless ninth in his Toyota Field debut.

The offense kept chipping away. In the third inning, Colas launched his second homer of the night, a 444-foot shot to right-center for his team-leading 14th of the season (and league-best 13th since May 30). Korey Holland followed with a solo homer to go back-to-back, trimming the lead to 8-5. Holland struck again in the fifth, hitting another solo shot-his first two homers as a Trash Panda and second career multi-homer game, his first since August 20, 2023, with Double-A Akron.

Knoxville's bullpen held firm over the final four innings. Tyler Santana (W, 4-4) tossed 2.2 scoreless frames for the win, while Brad Deppermann (S, 5) worked a perfect ninth.

The game featured plenty of action-14 runs, 16 hits, four errors, and 16 walks-and lasted 3 hours and 7 minutes.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies meet again on Friday night for game four of a six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Sam Aldegheri (6-7, 3.91) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Nick Dean (1-4, 5.90) for Knoxville. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, August 15 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by SportsMED!

Peraton Toiletries Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation and Peraton are teaming up for a Toiletries Drive benefiting First Stop. Fans are encouraged to donate new, travel-sized items to support individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. Suggested donations include: Insect repellent, sunscreen, body wipes or baby wipes, deodorant, body wash, shampoo, lotion, chapstick, toothbrushes and toothpaste, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, razors and shaving cream, gallon-size Ziploc bags, reading glasses, and new socks or underwear in all sizes.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.