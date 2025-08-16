Knoxville Outlasts Rocket City, 7-4, in Friday Night Battle

Published on August 15, 2025

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-29, 38-73) dropped their second straight to the Knoxville Smokies (21-21, 52-58), falling 7-4 on Friday night in front of 5,013 fans at Toyota Field.

Like Thursday's game, the scoring started early. Knoxville struck first in the opening inning when BJ Murray doubled home a run, but Rocket City answered in the bottom half on an RBI single from Oscar Colas to tie it 1-1.

The teams traded runs again in the second, with Josh Crouch's two-run homer giving the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead. Knoxville tied it in the fourth on a hit batter with the bases loaded before Murray struck again in the fifth with a two-run blast, putting the Smokies ahead for good at 5-3.

Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri (L, 6-8) went 4.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, walking three and striking out two. Jake Smith made his Toyota Field debut with 1.1 scoreless innings despite three walks. In the seventh, Pablo Aliendo snapped Samy Natera Jr.'s scoreless streak with a solo home run, and Knoxville added one more in the ninth to stretch the lead to 7-3.

The Trash Pandas scratched across a final run in the ninth on a Ben Gobbel RBI single, but the rally ended there. Knoxville capitalized on six walks, three hit batters, two errors, and a season-high five stolen bases to seal the win.

Crouch paced the Rocket City offense, going 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Gobbel went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI, while Colas extended his on-base streak to nine games, and added his seventh RBI of the series. David Mershon and Gobbel also stretched their streaks to eight straight games reaching base.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies face off again on Saturday night for game five of a six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Tyler Schlaffer (3-1, 3.00) for Knoxville. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.







