Nichols Stellar Start Leads Biscuits Past Lookouts
CHATTANOOGA, TN - Behind strong pitching from TJ Nichols and the bullpen, the Montgomery Biscuits (59-52, 21-21) shutout the Chattanooga Lookouts (58-48, 20-20) 2-0 on Friday evening at AT&T Field.
Nichols led the way with another great performance in his second Double-A start. The 23-year-old posted seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced before allowing his first hit in the fifth inning. Nichols is 2-0 with 13 scoreless frames in his first two Double-A starts.
Brayden Taylor led off the second inning with a homer to right center off MLB rehabber Wade Miley. The ball banged off the light pole, a towering blast to put Montgomery in front 1-0. It was the sixth homer of the year for Taylor.
Colton Ledbetter brought in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it 2-0. Antonio Menendez pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Trevor Martin finished the club's eighth shutout win with two strikeouts in the ninth. Martin has three saves on the season.
The fourth and fifth games of the series are on Saturday evening at AT&T Field. The first pitch is at 4:15pm CT for a doubleheader that features two seven-inning games. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
