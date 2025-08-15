Game Info: August 15 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on August 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Friday, August 15, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (14-28, 38-72) vs. Knoxville Smokies - CHC (20-21, 52-57)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Sam Aldegheri (6-7, 3.91) // RHP Nick Dean (1-4, 5.90))

Game: 111 of 137 - Second Half: 43 of 69 - Home Game: 55 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday, August 15 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by SportsMED!

Peraton Toiletries Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation and Peraton are teaming up for a Toiletries Drive benefiting First Stop. Fans are encouraged to donate new, travel-sized items to support individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. Suggested donations include: Insect repellent, sunscreen, body wipes or baby wipes, deodorant, body wash, shampoo, lotion, chapstick, toothbrushes and toothpaste, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, razors and shaving cream, gallon-size Ziploc bags, reading glasses, and new socks or underwear in all sizes.

THIS WEEKEND:.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand Friday night at Toyota Field against the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs). It's the fourth of five meetings between the North Division rivals this season, with the finale set for September 2-7 in Knoxville. Rocket City is 10-10 against the Smokies in 2025, including 6-6 at home. The Trash Pandas are coming off of back-to-back 1-5 series losses, at Columbus (August 5-10) and vs. Birmingham (July 29-August 3).

COLAS, HOLLAND GO DEEP TWICE, BUT WALKS DOOM PANDAS: The Trash Pandas saw their shutout streak end in an 8-6 loss to the Knoxville Smokies on Thursday night at Toyota Field. Despite out-hitting Knoxville 10-6, Rocket City's seven walks and two hit batters proved costly, with seven of the Smokies' runs reaching via free passes. Oscar Colas homered twice, including a 444-foot blast, and Korey Holland went deep twice for his first multi-homer game since 2023. After a rough first three innings, the Trash Pandas' bullpen responded with 6.0 scoreless frames, but Knoxville's early lead held.

BLASTING OFF IN THE ROCKET CITY: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas have led the Southern League and rank T-8th in Double-A with 31 home runs in 36 games. Oscar Colás (11), and Ben Gobbel (4) have combined for 15 of those homers. The Pandas matched a club record with five on July 3 vs. Knoxville and had four on August 14 vs. Knoxville.

OSCAR PUTTING THE 'COLOSSAL' IN COLÁS: Oscar Colás has homered five times over his last six games, including a two-homer game on Thursday, and an August 8 grand slam in Columbus - the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, he's been one of the league's power leaders, leading the Southern League with 13 homers in that span. Overall, Colás is T-4th in the league with 14 long balls between Birmingham (1) and Rocket City (13).

PANDAS STREAKING: Oscar Colás has reached base safely in 8-straight games, batting .323 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 1.221 OPS. Ben Gobbel has been on base in 7-straight games, batting only .214 but posting a .353 OBP, including four walks and three doubles. David Mershon has reached in 7-straight games, getting on bae eight times via a walk, and has a .387 OBP.

NICHOLSON FINDING HIS GROOVE: Since a slow start following his August 2 call-up from High-A Tri-City, infielder Ryan Nicholson has been on a tear-batting .318/.464/.545 over his last six games with a homer, two doubles, six walks, and a 1.009 OPS.

FARRIS PACING THE SL IN STRIKEOUTS: LHP Mitch Farris leads the Southern League with 126 strikeouts over 21 outings in 2025. Farris is currently 3rd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only Coleman Crow (128, 2022), and franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-6th, 20), innings pitched (2nd, 104.1), and strikeouts (1st, 126).

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CONNECTION: Trash Pandas infielder David Mershon, at 11 years old, played in the 2015 Little League World Series representing Northwood Little League in Taylors, South Carolina. David's team made history with the state's first appearance since 1950. After going 4-0 to win the Southeast Region Tournament, Northwood opened their Williamsport run with a 7-1 victory over Rhode Island, marking the first-ever LLWS win for a South Carolina team. They then dropped a nail-biter to Pennsylvania, 9-8, sending them to the elimination bracket. A 4-3 loss to Kentucky ended their run, but their debut left a lasting mark as one of the most memorable youth baseball moments in South Carolina history.

SAM'S ROLLING THROUGH STARTS LIKE FRESH PASTA DOUGH: LHP Sam Aldegheri has been on a roll lately, delivering four consecutive quality starts and five in his last six outings since July 2. The Verona, Italy native has gone 4-1 over that stretch with a 1.46 ERA (6 ER/37.0 IP), 13 walks, and 30 strikeouts. His 1.46 ERA ranks 2nd in the Southern League and T-5th across all of Double-A. Aldegheri ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-9th, 19), innings pitched (3rd, 103.2), strikeouts (10th, 91), and ERA (8th, 3.91).

FEELING CALABREEZY IN ROCKET CITY: OF David Calabrese is back in his fourth stint in Rocket City since 2023, and is now 4th on the all-time list in games played for the Trash Pandas with 210. He sits behind Orlando Martinez (296), Tucker Flint (244), and Bryce Teodosio (230). In eight games since returning from High-A Tri-City, Calabrese is batting .346.

MURPHY MAKES HIS MARK: RHP Luke Murphy, back for his second stint in Rocket City in 2025, tossed a scoreless inning in Friday's game to extend his franchise-record 113 appearances from 2022-2025. The Vanderbilt product also ranks 3rd in team history with 10 wins, is tied for first with 21 holds, and sits T-3rd (with Eric Torres) with 161 strikeouts.

COSMIC SHAKEUP: 26 ROSTER MOVES MADE IN AUGUST: On August 6, RHP Luke Murphy and RHP Kenyon Yovan were transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake, OF David Calabrese returned from High-A Tri-City, RHP Bryce Osmond was reinstated from the 60-day IL, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was moved from BCA to the Development List. LHP AJ Block, RHP Endrys Briceno, INF Evan Edwards, and C Jaxx Groshans were released.

On August 2, the Angels made 16 roster moves affecting Rocket City, highlighted by the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzman, and OF Nelson Rad a to Triple-A Salt Lake. OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White went to the 60-day IL, while RHP Sean Poppen was released. OF Korey Holland joined from Salt Lake, and seven players came from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.







