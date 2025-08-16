Workinger, Compton Power Offensive Avalanche for Columbus in 10-3 Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS., - Ethan Workinger and Drew Compton hit bookend three-run home runs in the first and ninth inning to send the Columbus Clingstones (21-22, 47-62) to a 10-3 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (19-24, 61-51) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: Workinger connected on a three-run blast (16) to put Columbus ahead in the first inning. Biloxi battled back against Drue Hackenberg (W, 2-6) and scored twice in the home half of the first on a bases-loaded walk from Matthew Wood and a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren. The 3-2 score held until Workinger drove in three runs on a double as part of a four-run fifth inning from Columbus. Compton added the final blow with a three-run homer (4) in the ninth inning.

Key Contributors: Workinger (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 6 RBI) and Compton (4-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) enjoyed impressive offensive games while Ian Mejia (3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) delivered solid relief. For Biloxi, Wood drove in two runs while Garrett Spain, Cooper Pratt, Blake Burke, and Luis Lara all tallied multi-hit games.

Notable: Ethan Workinger recorded his fifth game this season with four or more RBIs, driving in six - his second-highest total of the year behind an eight-RBI outburst against Biloxi on May 1. Columbus owns the top three RBI games in the Southern League this season, with Ethan Workinger driving in eight on May 1 and six on August 15, and David McCabe recording seven on August 13. Columbus scored 10 or more runs for the third time this season. Hackenberg secured his first win since April 10 at Biloxi.

Next Game (Saturday, August 16): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Brett Sears (5-3, 3.26 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-5, 3.41 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 19): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.