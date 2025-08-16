Monster Encore from McCabe Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Biloxi

Published on August 16, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - David McCabe drove in four RBIs to send the Columbus Clingstones (20-22, 46-62) to an 8-5 lead, but the Stones stumbled the rest of the way, allowing an 11-run avalanche from the Biloxi Shuckers (19-23, 61-50) on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: McCabe delivered in the first inning again with a two-run home run (10) to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. Columbus built a 6-1 lead with a four-run third inning that featured RBI doubles from Jim Jarvis and Lizandro Espinoza and a two-run home run (8) from Adam Zebrowski. Biloxi clipped two runs out of the Columbus edge with two runs in the home half, but a two-run double from McCabe pumped the lead up to 8-3 in the fourth inning.

A two-run home run from Matthew Wood set off a five-run fifth inning from Biloxi that tied the game at 8-8. The Shuckers took their first lead off a solo home run from Blake Burke in the sixth inning and pulled away with five runs in the seventh.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) continued his incredible series while Jarvis (2-for-3, 2 2B, RBI) and Zebrowski (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) enjoyed big offensive games. For Biloxi, Jheremy Vargas (3-for-4, 5 RBI) led the scoring production while Cooper Pratt (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI), Burke (1-for-5, HR, RBI), and Wood (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) launched home runs.

Notable: McCabe is batting .538 (7-for-13, 3 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 2.263 OPS) over the first three games of this series with all seven of his hits going for extra bases. Columbus allowed at least 10 runs for the fourth time this season with the 14 runs scored by Biloxi finishing as the second-highest run total allowed this season.

Next Game (Friday, August 15): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-6, 8.31 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP K.C. Hunt (7-7, 4.82 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 19): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







