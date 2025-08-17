Shuckers Juice Clingstones Behind 13-Run Explosion, Wichrowski's Strong Start

Published on August 16, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers catcher Matthew Wood

BILOXI, MS - An offensive explosion led the Biloxi Shuckers (62-51, 20-24) to a 13-3 win over the Columbus Clingstones (47-63, 21-23) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night, earning at least a series split in the series behind a season-high tying seven extra-base hits. The game also saw a career-high seven innings from Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski and Garrett Spain's 13 th outfield assist of the season, setting a new Shuckers single-season record.

The Shuckers started early with a two-out solo home run from Blake Burke in the first inning, making it 1-0. The lead expanded to 4-0 later in the inning with an RBI single from Matthew Wood and a two-RBI triple from Zavier Warren. In the second, Blake Burke struck again with a two-out RBI double to center, making it 5-0. Cooper Pratt then made it 6-0 in the third with a two-out solo home run to left-center. In the fifth, Matthew Wood made it 7-0 with an RBI single into right, scoring Luis Lara from third.

The Clingstones struck back in the sixth with a two-RBI double from Ethan Workinger, making it 7-2. On the play, Workinger was thrown out trying to extend the hit into a triple on an outfield assist from Garrett Spain with his single-season record-setting 13 th outfield assist. Cal Conley then homered to right in the seventh, making it 7-3. In the bottom of the seventh, the Shuckers extended the lead to 11-3 with an RBI single from Matthew Wood, an RBI double from Eduardo Garcia and a two-RBI double from Eric Brown Jr. The Shuckers made it 13-3 in the eighth with an RBI fielder's choice from Eduardo Garcia and an RBI groundout from Zavier Warren. Brett Wichrowski (2-5) earned the win for the Shuckers while Brett Sears (5-4) took the loss for the Clingstones.

At the plate, Blake Burke (2-for-4), Luis Lara (3-for-4), Matthew Wood (3-for-4) and Eduardo Garcia (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances. Lara also set a season-high with three extra-base hits, including two doubles. Burke (2), Wood (2), Garcia (2), Warren (3) and Brown (2) each recorded multiple RBI.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Jaron DeBerry (1-0, 2.25) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jose Suarez (0-0, 4.66) for the Clingstones. The Shuckers will finish out the first half of their 12-game homestand with Faith and Family Night. Church of the King will perform live pregame at Shuckers Plaza from 4-4:30 p.m. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of their favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can also stay after the game for a catch on the field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

