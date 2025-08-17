Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short as Trash Pandas Drop 5-3 Contest

Published on August 16, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-30, 38-74) staged a late rally but came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (22-21, 53-58) on Saturday night in front of 5,366 fans at Toyota Field.

Knoxville wasted no time as leadoff hitter Brett Bateman crushed the first pitch of the game from Bryce Osmond (L, 0-2) over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead. An Andy Garriola sacrifice fly in the second inning doubled the advantage to 2-0.

Rocket City answered in the third when newcomer Ryan Nicholson singled home David Calabrese as part of a three-hit rally, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Nicholson finished the night 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Osmond, making just his second start since returning from the 60-day IL, worked 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Sam Ryan followed with 3.0 solid frames, yielding only a sixth-inning sacrifice fly from Pablo Aliendo. Knoxville added critical insurance in the ninth, when Bateman capped his three-hit, three-RBI performance with a two-run single off reliever Luke Murphy to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Trash Pandas mounted a spirited comeback in the ninth. Mac McCroskey tripled to lead off and scored on a wild pitch after a controversial dropped third strike. Nicholson later drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single to right, making it 5-3. But with the tying run at the plate, Oscar Colas lined out at 110 mph to second baseman Pedro Ramirez to end the game.

Smokies starter Tyler Schlaffer (W, 4-1) stifled Rocket City bats, allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out nine across 6.0 innings.

For the Trash Pandas, Colas extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a walk, Gobbel stretched his streak to nine games with a 2-for-5 effort, and McCroskey pushed his hitting streak to four games while going 2-for-4 with a triple.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm with RHP George Klassen (4-10, 5.79) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Grant Kipp (6-5, 3.56) for Knoxville in a rematch from Tuesday's series opener. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday, August 17 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Faith and Family Day: Presented by CrossPointe Church, Faith and Family Day at Toyota Field will feature a special pregame concert from 1:15 to 2:00 pm. There will also be a personal testimony from Tras Pandas players Korey Holland and Luke Murphy, as well as a moment of prayer led by Pastor Joel from CrossPointe Church, beginning at 1:45 pm on the Berm in right field.

Pregame Autographs: Trash Pandas players Nick Jones and Walbert Urena will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Next Homestand:

August 26-31 vs. Columbus

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.