Columbus Throttled by Biloxi in 13-3 Loss

Published on August 16, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS. - The Columbus Clingstones (21-23, 47-63) fell in a 4-0 hole in the first inning and watched the Biloxi Shuckers (20-24, 62-51) pull away the rest of the night in a 13-3 blowout loss on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Blake Burke opened the scoring in the first inning and Biloxi kept its foot on the gas from there, extending its lead to 7-0 by the sixth inning. Ethan Workinger got Columbus on the board with a two-run double in the sixth and Cal Conley homered (1) to reduce the deficit to four runs, but Biloxi rattled off six unanswered to lead and win 13-3.

Key Contributors: Workinger (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Conley (1-for-3, HR, RBI) provided the scoring for Columbus. For Biloxi, Burke (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Zavier Warren (1-for-3, 3B, 3 RBI), and Matthew Wood (2-for-3, 2 RBI) enjoyed big offensive nights while Brett Wichroswki (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) opened with 5.0 scoreless frames.

Notable: Conley picked up his first home run since August 30, 2024 at Pensacola. Columbus allowed at least 10 runs in a game for the second time this series and fifth time this season. Infielder Cade Bunnell recorded one out on the mound in the eighth inning, marking his first career pitching appearance. He became the second position player to pitch for Columbus this season, joining Kobe Kato.

Next Game (Sunday, August 17): Columbus at Biloxi, 6:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. LHP Jose Suarez (0-0, 4.66 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jaron DeBerry (1-0, 2.25 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 19): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







