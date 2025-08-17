Biscuits Suffer Two Heartbreaking Losses, Swept in Doubleheader

Published on August 16, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Brock Jones at bat for the Montgomery Biscuits

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Brock Jones at bat for the Montgomery Biscuits(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (59-54, 21-23) dropped two very close games and were swept in a doubleheader for the second time in three days against the Chattanooga Lookouts (60-48, 22-20) on Saturday evening at AT&T Field. Chattanooga took four of the first five games to win the series with all four wins by one run.

Game One

The Biscuits grabbed an early led but collapsed late in a 5-4 loss in game one.

Brock Jones knocked in Kenny Piper with an RBI single in the second to make it 1-0. Homer Bush Jr. led off the fifth with a triple and went all the way around, scoring on an error during the play to double the lead at 2-0. Bush Jr. leads the league with six triples.

After the clubs exchanged runs in the fifth, Jones doubled to the right-field corner to tack on two more and make it 4-1. He went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in game one.

The Lookouts responded with four runs in the sixth and held off the Biscuits in the seventh for the 5-4 win.

Game Two

Again, the Biscuits fell 5-4 in another heartbreaking finish. Tatem Levins hammered a solo shot to right center for the first run of the game in the fourth, and Piper followed with an RBI double in the inning for a 2-0 lead.

The Lookouts were quick to answer yet again. Jack Rogers pounded a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-2.

Montgomery trailed 4-2 entering the seventh. Noah Myers singled to lead off, and Colton Ledbetter stretched a liner to right field into a double to put two in scoring position. Gregory Barrios hit an infield single, and the subsequent error on the play brought in Ledbetter to tie the game at 4-4.

Chattanooga responded with a walk-off single to win it 5-4 in the bottom of the inning. Austin Hendrick came up with the game-winning hit.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Brandon Komar is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 1:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

