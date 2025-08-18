Late Scoring Surge Sends Columbus to 7-3 Win in Series Finale

BILOXI, MS., - The Columbus Clingstones (22-23, 48-63) spent much of the day playing from behind until a four-run seventh inning vaulted them in front of the Biloxi Shuckers (20-25, 62-52) on the way to a 7-3 win on Sunday night at Keesler Federal Park. Columbus split the series with Biloxi 3-3.

Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Garrett Spain put Biloxi on the board first in the third inning. Columbus answered back with a solo home run (2) from Patrick Clohisy to lead off the fourth. A solo home run from Bladimir Restituyo gave Biloxi the lead 2-1 in the sixth. Columbus unleashed the offense in the seventh inning with a go-ahead two-run double from Adam Zebrowski and a two-run home run (10) from Geraldo Quintero to lead 5-2. The Clingstones added two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Jim Jarvis and an RBI single from David McCabe to lead 7-2. Biloxi got a run back in the eighth on an RBI single from Blake Burke but lacked a comeback punch as Columbus won 7-3.

Key Contributors: Quintero (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Zebrowski (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI), and Clohisy (2-for-4, HR, RBI) led the Clingstones offense while Jose Suarez (Win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) turned in a quality start. For Biloxi, Burke (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Restituyo (1-for-2, HR, RBI) provided the early offensive spark.

Notable: Columbus improves to 8-11 in Sunday games and and 6-2 since July 1. Quintero becomes the third Clingstone to notch double-digit home runs this season, joining Ethan Workinger (16) and McCabe (10). McCabe finishes the series batting .409 (9-for-22, 3 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI) in six games.

