DeBerry Ties Career-High with 7 Strikeouts, Shuckers Drop Finale to Clingstones

Published on August 17, 2025

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (62-52, 20-25) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (48-63, 22-23), 7-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday night in the series finale. Despite the loss, Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry tied his career-high with seven strikeouts and allowed one run over five innings. With 10 combined runs and three home runs in the finale, the two teams combined for 21 home runs and a Keesler Federal Park record 88 runs during the six-game series.

The Shuckers struck first in the third inning with an RBI single from Garrett Spain to center, scoring Eric Martinez from third. In the fourth, Patrick Clohisy tied the game at one with a solo home run to right. Bladimir Restituyo then helped the Shuckers retake the lead with a solo home run down the left field line in the sixth, his fifth of the year, making it 2-1. The Clingstones then took the lead for good in the seventh with a two-RBI double from Adam Zebrowski and a two-run home run from Geraldo Quintero, making it 5-2. They added on two more in the eighth with an RBI double from Jim Jarvis and an RBI single from David McCabe, making it 7-2. In the eighth, the Shuckers scored their final run on an RBI single from Blake Burke to left. José Suarez (1-0) earned the win for the Clingstones while Mark Manfredi (3-2) took the loss for the Shuckers. Blane Abeyta earned his fourth save of the season for the Clingstones.

At the plate, Blake Burke (2-for-4) earned the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance, marking his sixth in 14 games since joining the Shuckers.

