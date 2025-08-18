Smokies' Seven-Run First Sinks Trash Pandas in Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Knoxville Smokies (23-21, 54-58) exploded for a season-high-tying 13 runs, highlighted by a seven-run first inning, to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-31, 38-75) 13-5 in Sunday's series finale at Toyota Field. The victory was Knoxville's fourth straight, securing the series win.

Rocket City starter George Klassen struggled in the opening frame as Knoxville sent 13 batters to the plate. The inning was punctuated by two-run singles from BJ Murray and Brett Bateman, forcing Klassen from the game after just one-third of an inning. He was charged with seven runs on five hits with one walk and a strikeout. Dylan Phillips entered in relief and steadied things with 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Trash Pandas got on the board in the second when Matt Coutney's fielder's choice plated Korey Holland. But Knoxville quickly pulled away, adding three runs in the third on an RBI single from Bateman and a two-run homer by Murray, his second of the series. The Smokies tacked on three more in the fourth, capped by Jordan Nwogu's two-run double and Pedro Ramirez's RBI single, stretching the lead to 13-1.

Knoxville used five pitchers, with Grant Kipp working the first three innings and Florence, AL native Evan Taylor (W, 1-1) earning the win after three strong frames, allowing one unearned run and striking out four.

Rocket City scratched across runs in the sixth and ninth. In the final inning, with Smokies catcher Casey Opitz on the mound, Ben Gobbel blasted a two-run homer and Ryan Nicholson added a solo shot to make it 13-5.

On the mound for Rocket City, Max Gieg tossed a scoreless inning, while Jake Smith and Camden Minacci each worked two clean frames, with Minacci striking out four. Offensively, Oscar Colas extended his on-base streak to 11 games, Gobbel pushed his to 10 with a homer, and Coutney drove in two runs.

The Trash Pandas hit the road to take on the Birmingham Barons, starting on Tuesday at Regions Field. The first pitch is set for 7:00 pm with LHP Mitch Farris (2-8, 4.57) taking the hill for Rocket City. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

