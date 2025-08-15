Checking in on Former Smokies

Over the past few years, the Smokies have had quite a few pitchers called up to Triple-A. While some of them are still attempting to find their footing at the next level, others have gotten off to strong starts.

With pitching advertised as a weakness on the Chicago Cubs roster around the trade deadline, some of these prospects could see time at the major league level as soon as this September depending on injuries and workloads. First, these farmhands must continue to show their stuff plays in Triple-A.

Will Sanders solid since his call-up

Will Sanders started the 2025 season in Knoxville with the Smokies. In his nine starts, Sanders went 3-2 with a 2.64 ERA. Sanders' impressive start to the season earned him the call-up at the end of May.

Since his call-up, Sanders has been solid. In 11 appearances (nine starts) he is 7-0 with a 4.61 ERA. He has been very strong in most of his starts, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of his appearances except for two and going at least five innings in every start.

Sanders' Triple-A success is all the more impressive given that he battled back from a potentially career-ending injury sustained at the University of South Carolina and has steadily proven himself while climbing through the minor league ranks. With Sanders just getting up to Triple-A, he will likely start the year there next year and need some time before he makes it to the majors.

Riley Martin strong out of the bullpen

Riley Martin, who played for the Smokies during the 2023 season, has been good in his time with Iowa. Now in his second full season in Triple-A, Martin is 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA over 50.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Martin has made some obvious improvements from last season as well. His ERA dropped almost a run and a half, his batting average against went from .233 to .181, and his WHIP dropped from 1.61 to 1.20.

Martin has been one of the go-to guys out of Iowa's bullpen, logging the most innings by any reliever so far this season. He has helped Iowa's bullpen be one of the stronger bullpens in the league, ranking seventh in ERA within the International League.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his MLB Debut, but his continued success could earn him a chance at the next level soon to help bolster Chicago's pitching staff as a lefty.

Connor Noland shows improvement in his second season

Connor Noland made his Double-A debut at the beginning of 2024 in just his second season of professional baseball. In 16 starts for the Smokies, Noland went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA. His strong season with the Smokies earned him a call-up to Triple-A before the season ended.

In nine starts in Triple-A after the call-up, Noland went 5-2 with a 5.29 ERA. While his ERA wasn't the prettiest, Noland still had almost 35 more strikeouts than walks.

Now in his second season in Iowa and his first full season in Triple-A, Noland has reverted back to his dominant self. In 21 appearances so far this season, 17 of them being starts, Noland is 9-3 with a 3.70 ERA. Noland also has 50 more strikeouts than walks this season.

The right hander has also yet to make his big league debut, but could expect his call soon if his success continues into 2026.Don't forget to check in every Thursday/Friday for more updates on your favorite former Smokies. You can find the articles at www.milb.com/knoxville/news.

