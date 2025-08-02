Shuckers Add Brewers No. 23 Prospect 1B Blake Burke from High-A Wisconsin

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 1B Blake Burke has been promoted from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and added to the active roster. The Brewers' No. 23 prospect per Baseball America and No. 27 per MLB Pipeline will make his Double-A debut tonight against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Burke has been assigned No. 38.

Burke, the 34th overall selection in the 2024 Draft by the Brewers from the University of Tennessee, joins the Shuckers after a .289/.380/.403 slash line and 28 extra-base hits with High-A Wisconsin. Entering today, Burke is among the Midwest League leaders in doubles (T-7th, 21), average (8th, .289) and on-base percentage (9th, .380).

