Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight to Knoxville, Lose 8-1

August 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their fourth straight to the Knoxville Smokies, losing 8-1. The first-half northern division champion Lookouts are now 53-44 on the season.

Knoxville started their offensive barrage in the third inning with three runs on four singles. Lookouts outfielder Jay Allen II hit a solo homer in the bottom of that inning to cut their deficit to two. In the month of July, Allen II slugged five home runs and drove in 16 runs.

The Smokies continued to add on runs, scoring one in the fifth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth to make it 8-1. B.J. Murray finished the game going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

In the loss, Thomas Farr recorded another scoreless inning to bring his season ERA down to 1.32.

