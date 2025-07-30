Angels Trade Trash Pandas 1b Sam Brown to Nationals in Multi-Player Deal
July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels today announced the trade of Rocket City Trash Pandas first baseman Sam Brown to the Washington Nationals as part of a four-player deal. In return, the Angels acquired left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin and right-handed pitcher Luis García. Also heading to Washington is left-hander Jake Eder. As a corresponding move, former Trash Pandas reliever José Quijada has been designated for assignment.
Brown, 23, was selected by the Angels in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Washington State. In his first full professional season, Brown appeared in 92 games for the Trash Pandas, batting .244 with 12 doubles, five home runs, and 40 RBI.
A consistent contributor in Rocket City's lineup, Brown earned Southern League Player of the Week honors for July 8-13, hitting a league-best .444 (8-for-18) with a 1.398 OPS over five games in a road series at Chattanooga. He tallied six RBIs, four extra-base hits, five walks, and four runs during the award-winning stretch.
Earlier in the season, Brown posted a strong May performance, finishing fourth in the league in batting (.301) across 26 games, adding eight extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.
The Trash Pandas continue their six-game home series against the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, stream via MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.
