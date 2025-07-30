Early Trouble Sends Wahoos to 7-3 Loss to Shuckers

July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos third baseman Josh Zamora at bat

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Alex Williams has encountered his roughest outings this season against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The latest occurred Tuesday night on a weather-plagued series opener, after the Blue Wahoos righthander struggled to find an early-game groove, leading into the Shuckers' eventual 7-3 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game's start time was delayed 1-hour, 11 minutes, followed by a 41-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth to make it an even longer night.

When the game began, Williams ran into instant trouble. A low pitch nicked the game's leadoff batter, Luis Lara. After one out, the next three batters recorded hits, including a pair of RBI singles that scored Lara and the Shuckers' highest-rated prospect, shortstop Cooper Pratt, who had doubled.

A throwing error in the second inning by Pensacola first baseman Nathan Martorella led to a third Shuckers run. In the third inning, Biloxi's Jheremy Vargos broke the game open with a bases-loaded, 3-run double for a 6-0 lead. The rally was set up by a catcher's interference call and another hit batter charged to Williams.

It became the shortest of Williams' three starts since moving into that role on July 12.

Williams' previous two times facing Biloxi this season came in relief. He allowed four runs on five hits July 4 in Biloxi in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Blue Wahoos produced three runs in the seventh on a solo homer by Johnny Olmstead, then an RBI double by Shane Sasaki and a balk to score Sasaki.

The six-game homestand continues Wednesday with the Blue Wahoos' Jake Brooks, a former UCLA star pitcher, making his Double-A debut after being called up from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins High-A affiliate. He was an 11th round pick of the 2023 draft.

GAME NOTABLES

--- At long last, former Blue Wahoos star first baseman Troy Johnston made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night and it was memorable. Johnston singled in his first at-bat during the Miami Marlins' 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Johnston, one of the Pensacola's most popular players in his two seasons (2022-23) and 168 games played, learned on Tuesday he was being called up to make his Major League debut with the Marlins. Johnston, 28, a native of Tacoma, Washington, joined the Marlins in St. Louis.

Johnston was the Marlins' 2023 minor league player of the year after his season with the Blue Wahoos. He has spent the past two seasons playing for Triple-A Jacksonville. His minor league career stats include a .281 batting average in more than 700 games with 81 homers and 83 stolen bases. He will become the Blue Wahoos' 148th player to reach the big leagues.

--- The Blue Wahoos welcomed 10 group outings Tuesday, including Navitity Catholic Church, Saint Ann/Our Lady of Assumption and Team Snow exp Reality, all with 100-plus in attendance.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Wednesday Thru Sunday. Gametimes on Wednesday through Saturday games are 6:05 p.m. start time and Sunday's game will start at 4:05 p.m..

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: Wednesday - Fireworks Wednesday - This is the final mid-week fireworks show of the season with schools on summer break. The post-game display is sponsored by Hiles McLeod Insurance.

Thursday: Mullets Thursday - The Blue Wahoos take on their alter identity as Pensacola Mullets and there will be adult beverage specials for those of legal age throughout the night, courtesy of sponsor Senor Frogs, beginning with

$1 draft beer (12 ounces) from 5-6 p.m. prior to start of game.

Friday: Giveaway Friday - A back-to-school, Blue Wahoos decorative giveaway pouch for the first 1,000 fans, provided by game sponsor Columbia Southern University.

Saturday: Fireworks Saturday - The customary Saturday post-game fireworks show, this one sponsored by Budweiser.

Sunday: Family & Military Sunday - The first 100 active or retired military members can obtain a standing room only ticket when visiting the stadium box office, and all children 12-under attending the game can run the bases, plus families can toss softball baseballs in outfield in a joint promotion by Great Clips and WKRG-News 5.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

TV: Games on Wednesday and Thursday, plus Sunday's game will air on Cox YurView (Cox subscribers only). The Friday-Saturday games will air on BLAB-TV.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which opens weekdays at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. on gameday, Sunday 1 p.m.

