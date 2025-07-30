Trash Pandas Get West Coast Spotlight with Four-Game Broadcast on Fanduel Sports Network West

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are headed to West Coast airwaves! FanDuel Sports Network West will showcase the Trash Pandas to a broader audience by televising and streaming four games during the second half of the 2025 season, beginning on Thursday, July 31.

Beginning Thursday, July 31, fans across the Angels' local TV market can tune in via FanDuel Sports Network West or stream the broadcasts through the FanDuel Sports Network app to catch all the action live.

All broadcasts will be produced in-house by the Trash Pandas' production team, led by Hayden Porter and Matt Michie. Play-by-play duties will be handled by veteran broadcasters Josh Caray and Chris Harris.

"This opportunity is a direct result of the incredible work our broadcast and production team puts in every game," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "We're proud to deliver a high-level, engaging broadcast experience that's now being recognized on a larger stage. We can't wait to welcome more Angels fans into our creative world at Toyota Field and share what makes Rocket City baseball so special."

ROCKET CITY GAMES ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

DATE AIR-TIME (CT) OPPONENT

Thursday, 7/31 6:30 PM Birmingham

Thursday, 8/14 6:30 PM Knoxville

Thursday, 8/28 6:30 PM Columbus

Wednesday, 9/10 6:30 PM Chattanooga

NOTE: All games above air on FanDuel Sports Network West and stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule is subject to change.

The Trash Pandas roster features four of the Angels' top 11 prospects and eight of the top 20 in MLB Pipeline's newest prospect rankings released on July 22; included in the top 11 are RHP George Klassen (No. 3), OF Nelson Rada (No. 6), LHP Sam Aldegheri (8), and INF Denzer Guzman (No. 11). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (No. 16), RHP Walbert Ureña (No. 17), RHP Joel Hurtado (No. 19), and RHP Camden Minacci (No. 20).

On July 3, INF Chad Stevens made his MLB debut for the Angels, becoming the seventh this season, and 43rd all-time Trash Panda to make their MLB debut. He joined former Pandas, Robinson Piña (debuted on June 20, MIA), Christian Moore (debuted on June 13), Alan Rangel (June 6, PHI), José Fermin (April 26), Edgar Quero (April 16, CHW), and Michael Darrell-Hicks (April 11), who all debuted this year.

All Rocket City Trash Pandas home games are available to watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, branded as "WAAY MORE". For fans outside the broadcast area or preferring digital access, all games are also streamed free on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







