Biscuits Dominate Columbus 11-2

July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (51-47, 13-16) earned its second consecutive win over the Columbus Clingstones (38-57, 12-17) in a dominant 11-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The night began with seven runs scored over the first three innings. It marks the most runs scored over that time since the 13-5 win against Rocket City on June 24. The 11 total runs for Montgomery is also the most in a game since then.

Colton Ledbetter was an impressive 3-for-4, accounting for two runs. Will Simpson was efficient from the plate as well with a pair of hits and three runs on the night.

The Biscuits broke the game open with a three-run homer from Brayden Taylor. His fifth home run of the season is his first since May 20.

Brock Jones smashed a homer for himself as well. The two-run blast marks his fifth home run in July, with one in each series this month.

Ty Cummings was a crucial piece on the mound. Dealing five strikeouts over 6.2 innings, he kept Columbus at bay while the Biscuits continued its charge on the scoreboard.

The second game of the home series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Lucas Braun is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

