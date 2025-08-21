Biscuits Win Third Straight on Wednesday Night

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (62-54, 24-23) won a third straight in a 4-1 victory over the Knoxville Smokies (55-59, 23-23) on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park.

The pitching staff put together another strong performance. Five pitchers combined to allow one run on two hits. Brody Hopkins started off with four innings of one-hit ball and four strikeouts.

The Biscuits built up a 2-0 lead over the first four innings. Jadher Areinamo blasted a solo homer to the left-field bullpen in the first for his first home run as a Biscuit. Homer Bush Jr. scored Brock Jones on a groundout in the third to make it 2-0.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Colton Ledbetter and Tatem Levins each picked up an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. Jackson Lancaster pitched two scoreless innings behind Hopkins.

After Jonny Cuevas retired all six batters he faced, the Biscuits carried a shutout into the ninth. Derrick Edington came in after Knoxville scored a run in the final inning and picked up the final three outs. The game ended on a 5-4-3 double play.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Tommy Romero is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







