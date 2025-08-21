Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Festival Returns Saturday, September 6

Published on August 20, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - One of the most popular events at Toyota Field is back in 2025 when the Rocket City Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Fest comes to Toyota Field on Saturday, September 6.

On Saturday, September 6, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., the Beer & Wine Fest returns to Toyota Field with unlimited sampling of more than 100 beer and wine selections. Guests can enjoy live music, a German Biergarten, college football on the video board, and delicious ballpark fare.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance ($50 on the day of the event), with designated driver tickets available for $10. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60, which includes early access at 1:00 p.m. and exclusive offerings from the VIP tents.

Fans can view a list of vendors, beer and wine selections, and purchase tickets HERE.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their penultimate homestand, August 26-31, for a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstone, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The homestand is packed with fun, starting with Japanese Heritage Night, presented by Toray, on Wednesday, August 27, followed by Huntsville Stars Throwback Night, featuring special appearances from José and Ozzie Canseco, on Thursday, August 28. Fans can also enjoy back-to-back nights of spectacular postgame fireworks on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







