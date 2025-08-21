Wednesday's Game in Birmingham Postponed by Rain

Published on August 20, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, ALA. - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 21, with Game 1 scheduled for 5:00 pm CT, followed by Game 2 shortly after.

Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home to Toyota Field from August 12-17 for a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies. The week will feature special promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field August 26-31 for a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstone, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The homestand is packed with fun, starting with Japanese Heritage Night presented by Toray on Wednesday, August 27, followed by Huntsville Stars Throwback Night featuring special appearances from José and Ozzie Canseco on Thursday, August 28. Fans can also enjoy back-to-back nights of spectacular postgame fireworks on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 and 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.