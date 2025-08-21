Hunt Turns in Strong Start in Shuckers Loss to Lookouts

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt

BILOXI, MS - Despite six strong innings from starter K.C. Hunt, the Biloxi Shuckers (62-54, 20-27) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (62-49, 24-21), 6-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The two teams combined for 22 hits for the second consecutive game, bringing the combined total to 44 through two games in the series.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning, when an RBI single from Jay Allen II gave the Lookouts a 1-0 lead. A wild pitch during the next at-bat allowed Cam Collier to score from third, making it 2-0. Edwin Arroyo extended the lead to three with a solo home run to right in the eighth. In the ninth, the lead extended to 6-0 with RBI singles from Ethan O'Donnell and Jay Allen II and an RBI groundout from Cam Collier. The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-RBI triple from Bladimir Restituyo and an RBI groundout from Luis Lara, making it 6-3. T.J. Sikkema (6-3) earned the win while K.C. Hunt (7-9) took the loss despite two runs allowed and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Cooper Pratt (3-for-5) and Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Blake Burke (10g), Cooper Pratt (7g) and Matthew Wood (7g) each extended their hit streaks. Burke's 10-game streak is tied for the longest by a Shuckers player this season and has raised his average to .339 with a 1.039 OPS through 16 Double-A games.

Both teams return to action on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (2-5, 3.45) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Ryan Cardona (5-5, 4.43) for the Lookouts. Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate Biloxi Night with first pitches from head baseball coach Hawtin Buchannan and Biloxi High School girls basketball four-star recruit Zaniya Johnson. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

