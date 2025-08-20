Clingstones Shut out by Pensacola 3-0 in Series Opener

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (22-24, 48-64) fell in an early 3-0 hole and lacked the timely hitting to battle back in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (25-20, 59-55) on Tuesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: An RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo staked the Wahoos to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After a walk to Kemp Alderman, Mark Coley II smashed a two-run home run to make it 3-0 in the second inning.

Key Contributors: Offensively, Columbus got a pair of multi-hit games from Adam Zebrowski (2-for-4, 2B) and Patrick Clohisy (2-for-5). The bullpen of Tyler LaPorte, LJ McDonough, and Elison Joseph combined to pitch 4.0 perfect innings with six strikeouts. For Pensacola, Ignoffo (1-for-2, 2B, RBI) and Coley II (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and starter Alex Williams (5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) drove the Wahoos performance on both sides.

Notable: Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, becoming the first Clingstone with a 20-game on-base streak. Columbus was shut out for the 15th time this season, the most in the league. Columbus drops to 3.5 games behind Pensacola in the Southern Division race.

Next Home Game (Wednesday, August 20): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Lucas Braun (4-4, 4.35 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jake Brooks (0-2, 7.63 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







