Wahoos Rally Late to Beat Clingstones 5-4

Published on August 20, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos round the bases

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos round the bases(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Columbus Clingstones 5-4 for their second win in a row on Wednesday night.

Trailing 4-2 down to their final five outs, the Blue Wahoos got a double from Tony Bullard before Mark Coley II laced a two-run homer over the left field wall to tie the game. It was the fourth homer in five games for Coley, giving him five on the season.

After the dramatic Coley homer, Gage Miller drew an 11-pitch walk to force Clingstones reliever Amos Willingham (L, 1-1) from the game. Rolddy Muñoz got a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but allowed a Dub Gleed double to left-center that gave Pensacola a 5-4 edge and proved to be the game-winner.

The late rally helped Jake Brooks (W, 1-2) earn his first Double-A win. The Pensacola righty matched a career high with 7.0 innings, allowing four runs but keeping the Blue Wahoos within striking distance throughout the night.

Kemp Alderman gave the Blue Wahoos a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, hitting his team-leading 13th home run on his 23rd birthday against Columbus starter Lucas Braun. The Clingstones tied the game in their half of the first inning on an Adam Zebrowski RBI single, and took a 3-1 lead on a Patrick Clohisy two-run homer in the second inning.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the fifth on a Fenwick Trimble RBI single, but Columbus stretched their lead back to 4-2 on a David Fletcher RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

After Pensacola's eighth-inning rally, Colby Martin and Nigel Belgrave (S, 4) protected the 5-4 Blue Wahoos lead with scoreless relief to lock down the win.

With the victory, the Blue Wahoos maintained their 2.5-game lead over the second-place Montgomery Biscuits, who won their game 4-1 over Knoxville. There are 23 games remaining in the regular season as the Blue Wahoos aim to secure their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Thursday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.