Clingstones Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall 5-4 to Pensacola

Published on August 20, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus Clingstones (22-25, 48-65) led the the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-20, 60-55) 4-2 in the eighth inning, but squandered that lead and lost 5-4 on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Kemp Alderman gave Pensacola a 1-0 first inning lead. An RBI single from Adam Zebrowski tied the game at 1-1 in the home half. Patrick Clohisy smashed a two-run home run (3) in the second to stake Columbus ahead 3-1. Pensacola got within a run in the fifth inning but an RBI single from David Fletcher padded the Clingstones' advantage back to two runs in the sixth. Pensacola erupted for three runs in the eighth, with a game tying two-run home run from Mark Coley II and a go-ahead RBI double from Dub Gleed.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Zebrowski (1-for-4, RBI) and Fletcher (1-for-3, RBI) drove the Clingstones offense while Lucas Braun (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) delivered a quality start. For Pensacola, Coley II (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Alderman (1-for-5, HR, RBI), and Gleed (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) sparked the offense.

Notable: Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. went 2-for-3 to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Braun turned in his seventh quality start and the 29th for Columbus for the season.

Next Home Game (Thursday, August 21): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-6, 7.71 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Dax Fulton (5-9, 5.03 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







