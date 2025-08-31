Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader, Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games

Published on August 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (70-55, 32-24) swept the Biloxi Shuckers (66-59, 24-32) in a Saturday doubleheader to extend the club's winning streak to eight games. The streak is the Biscuits longest of the season.

Game One

The Biscuits won 5-3 in a thrilling eight-inning ballgame.

Ty Johnson pitched four scoreless innings and struck out four to pave the way.

Will Simpson opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the fourth, homering in back-to-back games after his home run on Thursday night. After Biloxi notched three runs in the fifth, Kenny Piper blasted a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field to tie the game at 3-3.

Biloxi failed to score in the first inning of extras, and Simpson ended the game with a moonshot past left field to win it 5-3. It was Simpson's second career multi-homer game.

Game Two

After falling behind 1-0, the Biscuits rallied in the sixth for a 3-1 win. A pair of singles, a pair of walks, and an error led to Montgomery's three runs in the sixth. Homer Bush Jr. notched a pair of singles, recording two of the club's three hits.

Alex Cook loaded the bases in the seventh but got out of trouble for his second save.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while K.C. Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







