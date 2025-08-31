Aldegheri Dominates as Trash Pandas Blank Columbus

Published on August 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - Sam Aldegheri delivered a masterclass performance on Saturday night, firing 8.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts to lead the Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-37, 43-81) to a 4-0 win over the Columbus Clingstones (28-28, 54-69) in front of 5,526 fans at Toyota Field. The Italian-born southpaw notched his sixth win in his last nine starts and turned in the longest outing by a Rocket City starter this season.

The Trash Pandas gave Aldegheri a cushion right away. In the first, David Mershon walked to lead off, swiped second for his 10th steal of August, and scored on an Oscar Colás RBI single. An inning later, David Calabrese singled and stole second before Mershon drew his league-leading 23rd walk of the month. Ben Gobbel followed with a two-run double down the left-field line, and Colás tacked on another RBI knock for a 4-0 lead.

From there, Aldegheri went on cruise control. He struck out the side in the third, didn't issue a walk, and scattered four hits while facing just one over the minimum. His defense played a key role as well, turning two double plays and catching two runners on the bases, including a pickoff.

Camden Minacci pitched a scoreless ninth inning to complete Rocket City's seventh shutout of the season.

The outing capped a dominant run for Aldegheri, who is now 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA over his last nine starts since July 2, including six quality starts. He now ranks third in team history with eight wins in a single season and fourth with 121.1 innings pitched. Among Southern League leaders, he sits second in innings pitched and third in wins.

Rocket City's pitching staff as a whole has been on a tear, posting a Double-A-best 2.50 ERA over the last 11 games (94 strikeouts in 93.2 innings).

For Columbus, starter Brett Sears (L, 6-5) was tagged for four runs in the first two frames but, along with two relievers, held the Trash Pandas hitless over the final seven innings.

The game lasted just 1 hour, 57 minutes-the fastest in Toyota Field history. Offensively, Colás led the way at 2-for-4 with two RBIs, pushing his season total to 40, while Mershon reached base for the sixth straight game.

The Trash Pandas host Columbus on Sunday afternoon for the finale of a six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm with LHP Mitch Farris (3-8, 4.27) starting for the Trash Pandas, and RHP Lucas Braun (4-5, 4.22) going for Columbus. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

