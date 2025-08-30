Exposito, Harper Guide Columbus Past Rocket City
Published on August 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Columbus Clingstones (28-27, 54-67) rode a three-hit game from E.J. Exposito and a strong performance on the mound from Landon Harper to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-37, 42-81) 7-1 on Friday night at Toyota Field.
Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Korey Holland gave Rocket City a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Columbus responded with a solo home run (4) from Exposito in the fourth inning to tie the game. A two-run double from David Fletcher gave Columbus a two-run advantage in the sixth inning. Columbus added four runs in the seventh to lead 7-1.
Key Contributors: Harper (Win, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) led Columbus on the mound while Exposito (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) led the Stones at the plate. For Rocket City, Holland (1-for-4, HR, RBI) produced the only run while starter George Klassen (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO) was solid to begin the night.
Notable: Exposito extended his multi-hit streak to six games, now the longest in the Southern League. Ethan Workinger recorded his first triple of the season. Columbus improves to 15-49 when scoring second.
Next Game (Saturday, August 30): Columbus at Rocket City 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Brett Sears (6-4, 3.77 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Sam Aldegheri (7-8, 4.05 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Hip Hop 106.5 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
