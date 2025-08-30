Barons Score Runs Early and Get 7-1 Win over the Smokies

The Birmingham Barons scored four first-inning runs as they went on to get the 7-1 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 2,318 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons' pitching allowed only four hits and one run in their home win, reducing their magic number to four to clinch the second-half North championship.

Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal went three perfect innings, getting four strikeouts in the no-decision. Relief pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (6-0, 0.00) gets the win in relief, going five innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. The lefty is having an incredible season so far, as he has pitched 41.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Schweitzer has given up only 23 hits with 11 walks and 36 strikeouts. His batting average against is .160, and his WHIP is 0.82, which are impressive numbers. In AAA Charlotte this season, Schweitzer was 2-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 50.0 innings.

The Barons scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs. Wilfred Veras singled home Sam Antonacci, and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. A few batters later, a wild pitch scored Veras from third base, and the Barons led 2-0. Jacob Burke smoked a single to left field, scoring Caden Connor and DJ Gladney, and the Barons took the early 4.0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jorge Corona hit a home run to deep left field to give the Barons a 5-0 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Braden Montgomery singled to center field, scoring Corona, and a Veras single to center field scored Sam Antonacci. The Barons led 7-0. A Pedro Ramirez RBI double scored Jefferson Rojas for their only run of the game, which came in the top of the ninth inning.

For the Barons, Montgomery, Veras, and Corona each had two hits in the win. Corona hit his first home run of the season. Veras has nine hits and seven RBI in his last five games.







